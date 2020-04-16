CACOVID shows progress on fight against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Private Sectors Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), which was created out of the urgent need to combat the unfolding COVID-19 crisis in Nigeria, has swung into action in the provision of world-class isolation centres across six geo-political zones of the nation, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Sokoto and Maiduguri. This was said to be the first phase of their activities while the second phase which comprises the construction of well-equipped mobile isolation centres in thirty states is set to kick-off in no time.

In furtherance of its mandate to protect and preserve humanity, the group has set up three major committees comprising the Funding Committee, Technical Committee, and Operational Committee. Through these committees, its objectives which include mobilizing private sector thought leadership and resources, Increasing general public awareness, education and buy-in, providing direct support to private and public healthcare’s ability to respond to the crisis and Supporting Government efforts in the fight against the coronavirus, will be realised.

While speaking on behalf of CACOVID in a statement, Isaac Okorafor, Director, Corporate Communications Central Bank of Nigeria, stated that “so far, work has begun in earnest to provide and equip medical facilities in the six geopolitical zones. This will involve the creation of testing, isolation and treatment centres, and include the provision of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and molecular testing labs. We have started with Lagos (1,000 beds), Kano (500 beds), Rivers (210 beds) Abuja (200 beds), Enugu (200 beds) and Borno (200 beds) and expect to be operational within 10 days. The next phase will see locations set up in Katsina, Ogun, Bayelsa, Anambra, Bauchi and Plateau to be ready within three weeks”.

Moreso, he stated that the remaining states of the Federation will be set up in the last phase within the next five weeks. Based on the population of Lagos, and the fact that it is the epicentre of this crisis, CACOVID will also be creating a permanent structure within the next four to six months. He added that teams have been set up and world-class standards are being employed to aggressively pursue a solution to this pandemic.

Conclusively, he called for all hands to be on deck as this is a big effort which requires everyone to come together as one. He reiterated the need to channel our efforts through CACOVID in order to put an end to the ravaging virus. To play your part in the support of this worthy cause, please contact CACOVID via phone on 09045531044 or email at supportcacovid@actrustfoundation.org and also follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for daily updates.

Vanguard

