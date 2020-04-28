CACOVID Fund hits N27bn

Kindly Share This Story:

Emma Ujah

Donations into the Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has hit N27, 160, 190, 011.94.

The Director of Corporate Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, disclosed this in a statement, this evening.

While thanking the donors on behalf of the coalition, he urged other individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the good gesture of the donors.

He said, “The coalition is grateful to all the institutions and individuals that have open-handedly donated to this fund.

“We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society.

We pledge to continually ensure full disclosure and accountability for all donations made.”

