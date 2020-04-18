Vanguard Logo

CACOVID Fund hits N25.9bn ― CBN

Coronavirus Updates
Emma Ujah

Donations into the Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has hit N25. 893, 699, 791.00.

The Director of Corporate Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Isaac Okoroafor, disclosed this in a statement, this evening.

While thanking the donors on behalf of the coalition, he urged other individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the good gesture of the donors.

He said: “The coalition hereby conveys its gratitude to all the institutions and individuals that have generously donated to this fund.
“We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society.”

Mr Okoroafor stated CACOVID’s commitment to full disclosure and accountability for all funds donated.

