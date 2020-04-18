BUK dismisses report on VC’s coronavirus status

Kindly Share This Story:

The management of Bayero University Kano (BUK), on Saturday, dismissed reports that the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza-Bello, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Secretary, Information and Publication Division of the university, Lamara Garba, made the clarifications in a statement in Kano.

Garba said Prof. Bello has never been suspected of the disease nor was he even tested, adding that there was no need for the test.

He said the Vice-Chancellor has been hale and hearty.

The university spokesman urged members of the public to disregard the claim and consider it fake, fabricated and of no basis.

He said the Vice-Chancellor was not a member of the Kano State Task Force on COVID-19 chaired by the state deputy governor of the state as claimed in the report.

Garba described the claim as a fabrication by some elements who do not wish the university and people of Kano well. (NAN)

