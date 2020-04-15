Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following his discharge from hospital over Covid-19, President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday wrote to Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, congratulating him for his quick recovery.

In a congratulatory letter dated April 14, 2020 to Mr Johnson, Buhari said he received “with great relief the news of your discharge from hospital after being successfully treated for Covid-19.”

Expressing delight on behalf of his family and the government and people of Nigeria, at the Prime Minister’s recovery, the Nigerian leader according to Femi Adesina said;

“We all join you in appreciating the wonderful staff at both the hospital and the NHS who worked round the clock to look after you and those afflicted by Covid-19.”

President Buhari also wished the Prime Minister “full recovery and good health in the coming days.”

Vanguard

