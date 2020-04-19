Buhari opens up: Abba Kyari was the best

Kindly Share This Story:

*Shock, tributes trail demise

*Lagos reveals how he died, allays fears

*FG bans condolence visit to residence

* Jonathan, Obj, Atiku, govs, Tinubu, others mourn

*His politics, life and times

*Groups decry flouting of social distancing at burial

*EU, ECOWAS mourn

By Our Reporters

The image of the late former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, further loomed large as Nigerians put aside political and ethnic differences that had lately defined their affairs to mourn the former presidential aide.

Kyari’s demise was unanimously described as a national loss given the centrality of his position to the workings of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Touted as the most powerful figure in the presidency, his demise owning to complications from coronavirus, was described as a national sacrifice.

Social distancing

Kyari, a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, had tested positive to the dreaded disease after returning from official trips to Germany last month.

The 67-year-old indigene of Bornu State, whose remains were interred at Gudu Cemetry, Abuja, yesterday, in an event some Nigerians described to have flouted social distancing rule, died at First Cardiology Hospital, Lagos.

How he died—LASG

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who disclosed the place of Kyari’s death, said: “Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April, 2020, the Lagos State Government states that Mallam Abba Kyari died from Complications of infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos. This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, #COVID19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency.”

However, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said all protocols put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, were observed while burying the deceased.

Condolence visits

The statement advised against condolence visits, adding the internment marked the end of burial ceremonies.

“The remains of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, arrived in Abuja Saturday morning from Lagos, and have been buried at Gudu cemetery after funeral prayers at his residence,” the statement said.

It added: “As advised by the protocols put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ,NCDC, and the Federal Ministry of Health on social distancing, the burial marks the end of all ceremonies and there will be no condolence visits to family and the Presidency.

“Well-wishers and all other Nigerians are instead advised to pray for the repose of the soul of the late Chief of Staff.

“A condolence register will be opened at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, from Sunday for those who are able to use the window permitted for movement by the FCT administration.”

Tributes

Meanwhile, those who mourned the demise of the late administrator include President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Sen Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Yemi Osinbajo; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; ex-President Goodluck Jonathan; state governors, First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari; Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu; former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; Life Patron of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN, Alhaji Isa Funtua; former Deputy Senate President, Sen Ike Ekweremadu, and former Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson;

Others are former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode; former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori; ex-Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof Charles Soludo; former Senate Leader, Sen Ali Ndume; former Director-General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Mr. Dakuku Peterside, and Human rights activist, Olisa Agbakoba, SAN.

Political parties and trade unions also joined in mourning the deceased.

They include Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Progressives Governors Forum, PGF, Northern Governors’ Forum, Organised Labour and pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere.

He made sacrifices for Nigeria’s success—Buhari

Paying tributes to the late Kyari, Buhari said the deceased made sacrifices for the success of the present administration.

In a statement issued by Shehu, the President said he would not be available for condolence visits.

The statement reads: “On the sad occasion of the demise of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff, the President has directed on three things.

“First, this tribute be issued in recognition of the enormous sacrifices and contributions made by the deceased to the success of his politics and administration and the overall development of the nation.

“ Second, the President wishes to direct strict observance of the social distancing rules as prescribed by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, the Federal Ministry of Health; and other safe hygiene practices as advised by relevant local authorities.

“In this regard, the President will not be available for condolence visitors but urges that prayers be offered for the repose of soul of the departed Chief of Staff.

“Third, the President wishes to convey his deep appreciation to foreign leaders and all Nigerians, from whom a stream of messages have been reaching him over this irreparable loss. May Allah accept his soul.”

It’s shocking—Osinbajo

In his tribute, Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, expressed their heartfelt sympathies to President Buhari.

The condolence message conveyed via Osinbajo’s twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo on Saturday, also condoled with Kyari’s wife, Kulu, children and the entire family.

“Dolapo and I express our sympathies to the President, Mrs. Kulu Kyari, the children, and members of the family on the passing of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President. May the Lord comfort and be with you all,” Osinbajo said.

On his part, Obasanjo in a condolence letter described the demise as shocking.

He said: “Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and his family and friends, but you can all take solace in the fact that he died in harness, in the service of his country.

Death reminder of deadly nature of COVID-19—Obasanjo

“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and a healthy economy.”

In a condolence message, ex-President Jonathan commiserated with Buhari, describing the deceased as an astute politician.

He was an astute administrator—-Jonathan

“I sympathize with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kyari family, and the government and people of Borno State on the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari who until his death was the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria. He served his country to the best of his abilities as a lawyer, journalist and an astute administrator,” he said.

COVID-19 has no respect for boundaries—Atiku

Commiserating with President Buhari in a statement, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said: “I have received the death of your Chief of Staff with profound grief and sorrow, and I convey to you my deepest and heartfelt sympathies at this sombre moment.”

He further reminded Nigerians that the coronavirus pandemic has no respect for political and social boundaries.

He was a pillar—Senate President

On his part, Sen Lawan said he received the news of Kyari’s death with shock.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, he condoled with President Buhari, describing Kyari as a very competent, dedicated and loyal aide, who was a pillar in his administration.

Death is monumental loss – Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), described Kyari’s death as a great tragedy and a monumental loss to Nigeria at a very critical period.

The Governor said Kyari’s death should serve as a battle cry of unity for all Nigerians irrespective of their affiliations to join hands with government to wage a total war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

We need to stop spread of COVID-19—Gbajabiamila

Similarly, Gbajabiamila said it was unfortunate that Kyari died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that with his death and those of other Nigerians, the country needed to immediately stop the spread of the pandemic and also treat those already infected.

May God forgive his sins—Aisha Buhari

The First Lady commiserated with the deceased’s family and prayed to God to forgive him for his shortcomings and grant his soul eternal rest.

“I condole with Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father. I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss. While wishing all those infected a speedy recovery and I pray for an end to Covid-19 Pandemic,” she said.

I’m deeply saddened—Tinubu

While mourning the late Chief of Staff, Tinubu said his death should not be in vain.

He said: “The death came at a time the government is working assiduously to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We must not allow the passing away of Malam Kyari and other Nigerians, who have lost their lives to this terrible disease to be in vain. I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President.

“He was an extremely able, loyal and talented man, who dedicated his considerable skills to the success of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We must honour the departed by doing all we can to defeat the virus,” Tinubu said.

In his tribute, Amaechi described Kyari as a workaholic, who would be greatly missed.

He was a workaholic—Amaechi

He said: “Abba Kyari was a great man. He was a workaholic, who meant well for the country. Although there could be disagreements here and there, that’s the hallmark of governance and he will be greatly missed”.

Kyari was honest, hard-working—Isa Funtua

Publisher of defunct Democrat Newspapers, Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, described the deceased as hard-working and honest.

He said: “I know Abba Kyari in the early time of the newspaper industry. We worked very closely. He was a very hard working person, honest, sometimes temperamental but for a cause. We lost, we lost, we lost.”

A great loss to Presidency, Nigeria—Okowa

Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, said Kyari’s death was a huge loss to the Presidency and entire nation.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Olisa Ifeajika, said: “His death remains a great loss, not just to his family, but President Buhari’s administration, given his coordinating responsibilities to the President. Indeed, the late Abba Kyari was very supportive of the President and I can only imagine the grief and sorrow that has befallen our dear President.”

It’s a huge loss to Nigeria—Abulrazaq

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State described the death of Kyari as a huge loss to the country.

“The death of the Chief of Staff is a huge loss. He will be sorely missed. On behalf of the government and people of Kwara State, we commiserate with Mr. President, the Federal Executive Council, and the immediate and extended family of Mallam Abba Kyari,” AbdulRazaq said in a statement by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye.

He was trustworthy, dedicated—Wike, Oyetola

His Osun State counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola, said Kyari served Nigeria diligently.

“The late Mallam Abba Kyari was a loyal and dedicated Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and served the nation diligently in that capacity. His death is a great loss to Mr. President, his family and the entire nation,” Oyetola said.

Governor Nyesom Wike also commiserated with President Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff.

Wike said the death of Kyari was a great loss not only to President Buhari but also to the entire nation.

Nassarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, joined other Nigerians in mourning the late Chief of Staff.

Similarly, Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Badaru, in a statement described Mallam Abba Kyari as a man of good character and great sense of responsibility, who has served the country in the best possible way.

He’ll be missed —Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ogun State described the late Chief of Staff to the President as a man of much potential whose exit will be sorely missed by many.

Akeredolu, in a statement, expressed shock at the demise of Kyari.

It’s a national tragedy—Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his tribute, said the demise was a national tragedy. He described Kyari as a good leader and devout Muslim who sacrificed so much in the service of Nigeria.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State condoled with Buhari, describing the demise as devastating.

In the same vein, Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku described the deceased as an epitome of humility whose hard work would be greatly missed.

Kyari was incorruptible—Ibori

Former Governor Ibori in a condolence letter to Mrs. Kulu Abba-Kyari, said: “It is with great shock that I received the news, in the early hours of Saturday, of the passing of your husband, my brother and friend, Alhaji Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President,

Though I knew about his bout with COVID-19 infection, I had expected him to pull through because he was remarkably strong-willed, and the entire nation was praying for him. But on Friday 17th April, he went the way of all mortals.

“Those of us that knew your husband from his days in Lagos can testify to his humane nature. He was very unassuming, loyal and dependable to a fault and he remained God-fearing. This aspect of him has been on public display. No Chief of Staff anywhere has shown as much loyalty and commitment as he showed to President Mohammadu Buhari. History will be kind to him for he helped greatly in directing the affairs of the nation. He was incorruptible and lived his life in the mould of the typical Mallam.”

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, and Opeyemi Bamidele his counterpart from Ekiti South Senatorial District, Biodun Olujimi, commiserated with President Buhari.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode described Mallam Kyari’s death as saddening and devastating.

He served with dignity, dedication—Ooni of Ife

The statement reads: “ The death of Alhaji Abba Kyari is very unfortunate and a big loss to the country.”

Also eulogizing the late Kyari, Ooni of Ife, described late Kyari as a coolheaded gentleman and great respecter of traditional institutions, who until his death handled his position as a public servant with dignity and dedication.

Demise calls for action against coronavirus—APC govs

Governors elected on the platform of APC also described the death of Kyari as a loss to the community of progressives, saying the development called for a concerted effort to stamp out COVID-19 from the country.

Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, and governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, disclosed this in a statement.

“The death of Mallam Abba Kyari is a further call on all Nigerians to be united in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. We call on all Nigerians, irrespective of our political, religious, ethnic, social status or any other differences, to support the federal government in the fight against this deadly virus.”

He was a man of honour — Fani-Kayode

On his part, Fani-Kayode, in a tweet, said: “I have lost a friend of 40 years. We were at Cambridge together. We worked in my father’s law firm together. We remained close until the end even though we disagreed politically. Abba was a good man, a man of honour and a loyal friend. May his soul rest in peace.’’

He was dependable—Sen Anyim

In a condolence letter to President Buhari, Sen Anyim, said: “It is with a deep sense of loss that I join other Nigerians to condole with your excellency on the death of your Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari. Mallam Abba Kyari was a hardworking, loyal and dependable Chief of Staff who discharged his duties with uncommon commitment and diligence.’’

He was passionate about developing Nigeria—EU, ECOWAS

In their tributes, the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, described Kyari as an inspiration to many, adding that he was very passionate about the development of Nigeria

In a condolence message by Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, Head of EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, the EU expressed sadness at the demise of the statesman.

In a related development, some foreign leaders commiserated with the President over the death of Kyari.

This was disclosed in another statement by Shehu

He said the President received telephone calls from President Nana Akuffo-Ado of Ghana and President Muhammadou Youssoufou of Niger Republic.

“He also received calls of condolences from ex-President Yayi Boni of Benin Republic and two former Nigerian Heads of State, Generals Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar.” he said.

Shehu in the statement further said: “President Buhari also received similar messages of condolence from the embassies of friendly countries including Egypt, Chad and Liberia.

The Emirs of Kazaure, Najib Hussaini Adamu, Kebbi, General Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar (retd); and that of Machina, Alhaji Bashir Al-Bashir Bukar; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia; President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and the Executive Secretary of Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu were among the early callers.

PTF must ensure social distancing at burials —Anap Foundation

Meanwhile, a group, Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank, while commiserating with President Buhari, urged the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure that social distancing rule is observed during burials.

The body in a statement, said: “We received the news of the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President with deep shock. May God grant him eternal rest.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the President and Mallam Kyari’s immediate family. We noted with sadness and concern the fact that the strict rules of social distancing were flouted at his burial today. This has serious implications for the good work that is being done by various agencies to keep our people safe.

“We call on the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to note this and apply the laws across the board through leadership by example. Going forward, we appeal to the authorities to lead by example and help ensure that all and sundry obey the well thought out rules for burials and all other gatherings at this time.’’

