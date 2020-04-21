Buhari loses bodyguard

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — BARELY three days after President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari was buried, the President has again lost one of his personal bodyguards, Warrant Officer Lawal Mato.

The death of WO Mato was announced in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday.

Shehu in the statement said that the deceased had been battling with diabetes for three years.

The statement read in part, “After three years of struggling with diabetes, one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s bodyguards, Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, on Tuesday passed away.

” The President described the officer, who had been working with him for many years before he won the 2015 elections, as “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.’’

” President Buhari prayed that Allah will ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, government and people of Jigawa State, the fortitude to bear the loss.

” WO Mato was part of a team that former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua restored to President Buhari as personal security and he had been off full duty for three years, treating diabetes.”

