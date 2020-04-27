Buhari directs mandatory use of face masks in public places nationwide

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari in the nationwide broadcast on Monday to address Nigerians on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country said will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

Furthermore, he said the restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place. State Governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.

For the avoidance of doubt, the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States shall remain in place until these new ones come into effect on Monday, 4th May 2020.

The Presidential Task Force shall provide sector-specific details to allow for preparations by Governments, businesses and institutions.

Buhari further said that in respect to the above guidelines, State Governors may choose to adapt and expand based on their unique circumstances provided they maintain alignment with the guidelines issued above.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: