UPDATED: Buhari declares nationwide curfew, 8pm to 6am

Kindly Share This Story:

…Bans interstate travels

By David Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, in a nationwide broadcast, declared a nationwide curfew in the 36 states from 8pm to 6am, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The president also approved a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said “Furthermore, new nationwide measures are to be introduced as follows;

“There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except for essential services;

“There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travel until further notice;

“Partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers; and

“We will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene. Furthermore, the restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place. State Governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.

He said for the avoidance of doubt, the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States shall remain in place until these new ones come into effect on Monday, 4th May 2020.

READ FULL TEXT

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: