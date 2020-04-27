Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The President announced this on Monday during his third nationwide broadcast on COVID-19.

He said “Based on the above and in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May 2020.

READ ALSO: Buhari orders total lockdown of Kano for two weeks

“However, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors”

The president also declared a nationwide curfew in the 36 states, including the FCT with effect from May 4th, 2020.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: