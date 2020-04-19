Breaking: Wike bows to pressure, releases 22 Exxonmobil staff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

Following the directive of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, to its members to shut down operations and all activities at the nation’s oil rigs and export terminals over the continued detention of 21 offshore members by the Rivers State, Wike Sunday bowed to pressure and released the detainees.

Recall that Wike had on Thursday arrested the staff over alleged violation of the State Executive Order restricting movement across the state.

He had vowed to deal with them, noting that he had prepared for legal battle against Exxonmobil. Wike also said that he was not afraid of anybody including those in Abuja, saying that he does not receive orders from them.

He reiterated his commitment towards building, developing, securing and protecting the lives and properties of Rivers people.

However, Wike on Sunday made a U-turn, and released the detainees. A statement from Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, quoted Rivers states Attorney General as saying, “They were released following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians.”

Adangor is said to have monitored release of the oil workers at the State Isolation Centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, stressing that Rivers Government remains resolute on implementing her measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

