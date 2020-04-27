Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Two covid-19 patients confirmed dead in Kano

Professor dies in Kano

By Bashir Bello

Two covid-19 patients have been confirmed dead in Kano State.

The State Ministry of Health confirmed the additional two deaths in a tweet on its official twitter handle on Monday.

According to the tweet, “As at 12:15 pm on 27th April 2020, Kano State records an additional 2 deaths of Covid-19,” the tweet reads.

With this development, however, brings the number of deaths from cases of covid-19 to three in the state.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing in this report, the number of positive cases in the state stands at 77 and three deaths while no patient has been discharged so far.

