BREAKING: Treasury House on Fire

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is currently up in flames.

The building, tagged “Treasury House” is located beside the Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command in Garki, Abuja.

ALSO READ:

The cause of the fire was not immediately known even as workers are currently at home observing.

However, a combined team of men of the Federal and FCT Fire Services, as well as other security operatives, have to a large extent contain the fire.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: