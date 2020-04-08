Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Treasury House on Fire

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is currently up in flames.

The building, tagged “Treasury House” is located beside the Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command in Garki, Abuja.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known even as workers are currently at home observing.

However, a combined team of men of the Federal and FCT Fire Services, as well as other security operatives, have to a large extent contain the fire.

