Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

TENSION, Thursday morning, enveloped Bomadi town, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State following the death of a soldier who was shot dead on Thursday morning by a policeman attached to the Eagle Net police formation in the area.

Though details on what led to the incident were still sketchy at the time of this report, soldiers from the 222 battalions in Agbarha-Otor stationed in the area, have gone on a rampage in protest of the incident.

ALSO READ:

A senior police officer from the Bomadi police station who confirmed the incident to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said: “We currently have a security situation in Bomadi as one of our men shot dead a soldier this morning.

“The soldiers are on rampage and they have been attacking any policeman on sight and have already seized a police patrol van attached to Bomadi Division.”

Details shortly…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: