By Victor Young
No fewer than 22 offshore staff of Exxon Mobil were Thursday night allegedly arrested by Rivers State Government.
21 of the workers are members of the Petroleum & Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, while the remaining staff is the company’s Chief Security Officer, CSO.
REAED ALSO: Alleged misappropriation: PTI disagrees with PENGASSAN
Vanguard gathered that they are as at this morning (Friday, April 17, ) still at Elekaya Stadium, Port Harcourt, where they have allegedly been detained, verbally assaulted and starved since yesterday .
According to PENGASSAN Exxon Mobile Branch Secretary, Kingsley Udoidua, “At about 3:30pm on Thursday April 16, 2020, Rivers State commissioner of police with his team and a top Army commander intercepted the convoy (protected by the police) conveying 21 ExxonMobil personnel who are PENGASSAN members on their way to Intels, Port Harcourt, at Bori (Akwa Ibom/Rivers boundary).
The commissioner rebuffed all explanations and forced them to move to Elekaya Stadium, Port Harcourt, where they have been detained, verbally assaulted and starved.”
Details later