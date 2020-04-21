Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Richard Akinjide is dead

On 6:27 amIn Newsby
Richard Akinjide
Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A legal luminary, Chief Richard Akinjide(SAN) is dead.

He died at the age of 88.

A family source said he died in the early hours of today at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Details shortly

Vanguard

