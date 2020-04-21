BREAKING: Richard Akinjide is dead

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan
A legal luminary, Chief Richard Akinjide(SAN) is dead.
He died at the age of 88.
A family source said he died in the early hours of today at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.
Details shortly
