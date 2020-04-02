BREAKING: Osun confirms six new cases of COVID-19

Six new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) virus among the isolated returnees from Côte d’Ivoire has been confirmed by the Osun State Government summing the total case in the state to 20.

This is as the test on the samples of all the 127 returnees from the West African country was completed on Thursday.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, while confirming the report said all the persons at the isolation have been tested and 18 were positive.

He added that with the two initial cases, the state has a total of 20 persons infected with COVID-19.

According to him, all the cases have been moved to medical facilities in Ejigbo for treatment.

However, it was gathered that some residents were apprehensive in the town as the news of the infected COVID-19 cases filtered in.

Isamotu had told journalists at a press conference on Wednesday that the state has two isolation centres in the state capital and one in Ile-Ife, saying the state is fully ready to keep the handle the cases it has presently.

He added that the isolation centre at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro in Osogbo is a 20-bed facility while there another at Mercyland Hospital.