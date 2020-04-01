BREAKING: Nigeria records 23 new cases of coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

For the second time today, the total number of coronavirus cases have increased by 23, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) can confirm.

The new cases include nine from Lagos, which still remains the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria, seven in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, five in Akwa Ibom, one in Kaduna and Bauchi states respectively.

As at 8:00 pm, the NCDC tweeted “Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.

“As at 08:00 pm 1st April, there are 174 confirmed cases 9 discharged 2 deaths For a breakdown of cases by states- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 91 FCT- 35 Osun- 14 Oyo- 8 Ogun- 4 Edo- 4 Kaduna- 4 Bauchi- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Akwa Ibom- 5.

Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/Wy9MzX1lsr — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 1, 2020

Twelve cases were earlier reported by the NCDC, with nine of them coming from Osun State, two in Edo State, and one in Ekiti State.

A total of 35 cases were recorded, which make it the highest number of cases recorded in one day.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: