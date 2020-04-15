Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Nigeria confirms 34 new cases of COVID-19

Victor Ogunyinka

Nigeria has yet recorded 34 new cases of COVID-19 pandemic, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 407.

In its latest update released late Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed that the 18 of the new cases are from Lagos, which remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, 12 in Kano, two in Katsina, one in Delta and another one in Niger State.

About 128 cases have been discharged and 12 deaths recorded.

As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT Lagos- 232 FCT- 58 Osun- 20 Kano- 16 Edo- 15 Oyo- 11 Ogun- 9 Katsina- 7 Bauchi- 6 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 6 Kwara- 4 Delta- 4 Ondo- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Niger- 2 Benue- 1 Anambra- 1,” NCDC tweeted.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown order in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory for another 14 days to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Over 50 new cases have been confirmed since the extension.

