BREAKING: Lagos discharges 12 COVID-19 cases including Ukranian

Lagos State government has announced that 12 patients including a Ukrainian have been discharged from isolation facilities in the state.

The patients comprising of nine males and three females were discharged Thursday.

Six of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba

The patients; 6 from IDH, Yaba, 5 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and one from the Ibeju-Lekki Isolation facility.

The total number of managed and discharged cases in Lagos is now 199.

