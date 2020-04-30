[Breaking] Kano Deaths: PTF Coordinator loses father in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

National Coordinator, Presidential Task Force, PTF On COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu has lost his Father, Alhaji Aliyu Daneji to death.

He died at the age of 96 on Wednesday night in Kano.

A son of the deceased, Mahmud Daneji, who confirmed the death, said Alhaji Aliyu Daneji died after a protracted illness.

However, the funeral prayers were observed early on Thursday at his residence at Sabuwar Kofar, close to Kwalli Primary School, in Kano Municipal after which he was buried according to Islamic rites.

Late Alhaji Aliyu Daneji was a former Permanent Secretary, Kano State, Ministry of Finance from 1972 – 1975.

The deceased was survived by many children among whom are, National Coordinator, Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, a Staff of Hadeji Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Daneji, Hajia Binta Daneji and Mahmud Daneji, among others and many grandchildren.

Recall that the Dr Sani Aliyu on the marching order of President Muhammadu Buhari led a powerful delegation to Kano State on Tuesday to give a helping hand to unravel the cause of the sudden deaths in the state and also contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

