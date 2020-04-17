BREAKING: Kano COVID-19 taskforce co-chairman tests positive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The co-chairman of the Kano state COVID-19 Taskforce, Prof Abdulaziz Habib has tested positive of CoronaVirus.

Professor Habib’s test result was one of the 12 released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health in Kano. Meanwhile, he is on admission at the state isolation centre at Kwanar Dawaki.

“It is true but rather sad Professor Abdulrazaq tested positive for COVID-19. He is already admitted at the isolation centre for comprehensive management”, a source told newsmen in Kano.

An epidemiologist, who is also the Co-Chairman, Kano State Taskforce on COVID-19, who is actively involved in rapid response to all the confirmed cases in Kano, was said to have contracted the virus during clinical services, a senior member of the task force has said in confidence.

Professor Habib participated in the initial characterization of a new emerging infection Coronavirus-Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (CoV-SARS) in Singapore.

Presently, he teaches modules on the immune response to infectious HIV/AID, tuberculosis, snakebite sepsis, parasite infection and typhoid fever at Bayero University, Kano.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine trained physician directly involved in several clinical epidemiology studies, earns a globally certified award of excellence.

Kano State Commissioner for health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa could not be reached on the telephone and did not respond to text message for confirmation of the development.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje inaugurated the task force on March 21, 2020. The task force is led by the deputy governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, and Co-chair by Professor Habib with the core mandate of quick response to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Kano as well as rendering effective management of cases.

