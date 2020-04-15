BREAKING: Fire guts Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC HQ

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Days after the office of the Accountant General of the Federation went up in flames, the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC in Abuja has been gutted by fire.

The building is located in the highbrow Maitama District of the territory, an area which plays host to several government buildings and other private concerns.

Although the cause of the fire was not immediately known, Vanguard learned that the Federal Fire Service had been alerted to the incident.

When contacted, spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service, DSF Ugo Huan said fire fighters were on their way to the scene.

*This is breaking story and will be updated soon*

