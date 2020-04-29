Breaking News
Breaking: FG orders banks to open from Monday

File: Stanbic IBTC Bank

Federal Government, Wednesday said banks in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja will begin operations from Monday 4th of May, 2020.

Disclosing this, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, gave conditions and preventive measures to stem  the spread of covid-19.

He said banks would be allowed to open between 8am and 2pm in the three places.

His words, “In terms of the banks, this continues to be a recurring issue for all of us. We have been in touch with the CBN governor.

“Moving on from Monday, banks will open and they will operate normal services from 8am to 2pm. That is six hours but there will be the usual restrictions.

For instance, self-distancing and the use of temperature monitors, hand hygiene, and making sure the capacities of banking halls are restricted so that people do not come together.”

Vanguard

