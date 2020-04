Kindly Share This Story:

Dugbe Market in Ibadan is currently on fire.

The cause of the fire which razed many shops and offices in the market could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

However, Vanguard learnt that firefighters from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the state fire service have arrived at the scene and are battling to put out the fire.

See photos below:

*This is breaking story and will be updated soon*

