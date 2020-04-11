(Breaking) COVID-19: Delta confirms third index case

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges Christians to worship at home tomorrow

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has confirmed the third index case of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in the State, urging Christians in the State to worship at home tomorrow (today).

Okowa on his verified Facebook handle, said: “We have just confirmed the third case of #COVID19 in Delta State. The patient, a male, was diagnosed today (yesterday) in Asaba, our state capital and is currently being managed by our healthcare professionals in one of our isolation centres.

“The patient is currently in a good state and responding to the treatment, and we have already begun to track all those that have had contact with him.

“The confirmation of this third case further reinforces our call for social distancing and a lockdown. All Christians should worship at home tomorrow.

“Again, I thank you all for your cooperation over these past few days, and I will continue to keep you all updated on any new developments”.

We have just confirmed the third case of #COVID19 in Delta State. The patient, a male, was diagnosed today in Asaba, our state capital and is currently being managed by our healthcare professionals in one of our isolation centers. pic.twitter.com/VcPR25O5DP — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) April 11, 2020

