BREAKING: COVID-19 cases pass 1 million mark globally with 51, 378 deaths

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

The global confirmed cases for COVID-19 have now crossed the one million mark globally with the United States of America, China, Italy and Spain highest hit nations.

The total number of confirmed cases as at the time of filing thing report according to worldometer, is 1, 001, 069, with about 51, 378 deaths and 210, 245 recovered cases.

The Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, hinted earlier that the figure could go seven digits in a couple of days but it only took hours before that was achieved, which shows the geometrical rate of growth globally.

ALSO READ:

The WHO also warned that while relatively lower numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported from Africa, Central and South America, it could have serious social, economic and political consequences for these regions.

“It is critical that we ensure these countries are well equipped to detect, test, isolate and treat COVID-19 cases, and identify contacts.

“I am encouraged to see that this is occurring in many countries, in spite of limited resources.

“Many countries are asking people to stay at home and shutting down population movement, which can help to limit transmission of the Coronavirus.

“But it can have unintended consequences for the poorest and most vulnerable people,” Ghebreyesus said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: