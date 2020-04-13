BREAKING: Buhari extends COVID-19 lockdown for another 14 days

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday extended the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for an extra 14 days as part of renewed efforts to tackle the coronavirus in the country.

In a nationwide address to Nigerians, the President said the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed the upsurge in coronavirus infections in the country through person-to-person contacts.

He said the government must, therefore, pay attention to the danger of close contact between person to person in a bid to flatten the curve of transmission in the country.

He charged Nigerians to continue to take responsibility for the recommended measures to prevent transmission, including maintaining physical distancing, good personal hygiene and staying at home.

President Buhari had on March 29 ordered a total restriction of movement in Lagos, Ogun, and FCT in a bid to halt the spread of the disease.

That restriction expired later on Monday.

The President said: “In addition, I have signed the Quarantine Order in this regard and additional regulations to provide clarity in respect of the control measures for the COVID-19 pandemic which will be released soon.

“The public health response to COVID-19 is built on our ability to detect, test and admit cases as well as trace all their contacts. While I note some appreciable progress, we can achieve a lot more.

“Today, the cessation of movement, physical distancing measures and the prohibition of mass gatherings remain the most efficient and effective way of reducing the transmission of the virus. By sustaining these measures, combined with extensive testing and contact tracing, we can take control and limit the spread of the disease.

“Our approach to the virus remains in two steps – First, to protect the lives of our fellow Nigerians and residents living here and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners.

“With this in mind and having carefully considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020.

“ I am therefore once again asking you all to work with the government in this fight.

“This is not a joke. It is a matter of life and death. Mosques in Makkah and Madina have been closed. The Pope celebrated Mass on an empty St. Peter’s Square. The famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris held Easter Mass with less than 10 people. India, Italy, and France are in complete lockdown. Other countries are in the process of following suit. We cannot be lax.

“The previously issued guidelines on exempted services shall remain.

“This is a difficult decision to take, but I am convinced that this is the right decision. The evidence is clear.

“The repercussions of any premature end to the lockdown action are unimaginable.

“We must not lose the gains achieved thus far. We must not allow a rapid increase in community transmission. We must endure a little longer.

“I will, therefore, take this opportunity to urge you all to notify the relevant authorities if you or your loved ones develop any symptoms. I will also ask our health care professionals to redouble their efforts to identify all suspected cases, bring them into care and prevent transmission to others.”

Kindly Share This Story: