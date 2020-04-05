Breaking News
(BREAKING): Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, hospitalised 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital ten days after testing positive for coronavirus, Downing Street announced tonight.

The Prime Minister, who is still suffering from the symptoms of the disease, will undergo tests as a precaution.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: ‘On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

‘This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

‘The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.’

Despite continuing to show symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough and high temperature, Mr. Johnson, 55, has resolved to continue spearheading the government’s response to the health crisis from his flat above Number 11.

His pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds, who is due in the early summer, is also self-isolating in her London flat after symptoms surfaced.

