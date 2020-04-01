BREAKING: Akwa Ibom records first case of coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

Akwa Ibom has recorded its first case of coronavirus as Nigeria records fresh 23 cases Wednesday evening.

According to a tweet by the NCDC, “Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State.

“As at 08:00 pm 1st April, there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”

For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, currently; Lagos- 91, FCT- 33, Osun- 14, Oyo- 8, Ogun- 4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 4, Enugu- 2, Bauchi- 3, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1, Akwa Ibom- 1 and Benue- 1.

