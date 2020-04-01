Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom records first case of coronavirus

On 8:45 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: Akwa Ibom records first case of coronavirus
Illustrative, Medical staff

By Prince Okafor

Akwa Ibom has recorded its first case of coronavirus as Nigeria records fresh 23 cases Wednesday evening.

According to a tweet by the NCDC, “Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 is a waiting game — Survivor(Opens in a new browser tab)

“As at 08:00 pm 1st April, there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”

For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, currently; Lagos- 91, FCT- 33, Osun- 14, Oyo- 8, Ogun- 4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 4, Enugu- 2, Bauchi- 3, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1, Akwa Ibom- 1 and Benue- 1.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!