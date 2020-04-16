BREAKING: 5 patients of COVID-19 discharged in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had announced that five more patients of COVID-19 have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu gave the details of the discharged patients as three females and two males.

The Lagos State governor also revealed that the discharged cases of COVID-19 had tested negative in quick succession, hence, their discharge.

This brings the total number of discharged cases to 90.

ALSO READ:

Sanwo-Olu, however, appealed to Lagosians “to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.:

Dear Lagosians, Today, 5 more patients; 3 females and 2 males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society. They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 16, 2020

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: