The Publisher, The Democrat Newspapers, Mallam Ismaila Isa speaking on the working relationship with the Chief of Staff while speaking to Vanguard during the burial of Former Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari at the Gudu Cemetary, Abuja. Presented by Abayomi Adeshida 17/05/2020

“Lessons in the death of the Chief of Staff to Nigerians” – the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapher speaking to Vanguard during the burial of Former Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari at the Gudu Cemetary, Abuja. Presented by Abayomi Adeshida 17/05/2020

“Abba Kyari was working on the Legacies President Buhari will leave behind” -Mallqm Garuba Shehu speaking to Vanguard during the burial of Former Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari at the Gudu Cemetary, Abuja. Presented by Abayomi Adeshida 17/05/2020

