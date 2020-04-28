Borno sets up virtual courtroom, as Lagos begins Skype hearings May 4

Kindly Share This Story:

Borno State government has set up a virtual courtroom for hearing cases, using digital tools.

This is just as Kazeem Alogba, Chief Judge of Lagos State, approved the remote hearing of cases via Skype or Zoom.

Kashim Zannah, the Chief Judge of the High Court of Borno, told NTA that although the coronavirus pandemic necessitated the development, the state would continue to take advantage of available technologies even after the pandemic.

He said: “Our aim has never been just because of COVID-19. Even under normal circumstances, there is no need to delay cases because someone needs to appear in court to open his mouth to talk.

“He can do that from anywhere in the world with the Borno virtual courtroom.

“Now that COVID-19 has brought that reality, we are hopeful that these changes will now come fast and we will show you more than we can do. We can end up making it a rule even.”

Using the virtual courtroom, Fadawa Umaru, a judge of the state high court, delivered judgement in a case between the state and Ali Mohammed, where the accused was discharged and acquitted.

In a related development, Kazeem Alogba, Chief Judge of Lagos State, has also approved the remote hearing of cases via Skype or Zoom.

He said the guidelines would be released ahead of May 4, when it would take effect.

Recall that as part of the measures to curb the spread of the virus, Tanko Mohammed, Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, had ordered the suspension of all court proceedings except in urgent cases.

On April 21, Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation, had said lawyers would be interfacing with the courts digitally.

