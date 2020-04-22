Borno records second coronavirus death

Kindly Share This Story:

The Borno State government on Wednesday announced a second death from COVID-19 in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, disclosed this while giving an update on the coronavirus situation in the state.

He said: “The deceased is from Biu town and already his contacts have been traced.

“One of his contacts is a trader in the Biu market. Following this development, the state government has ordered the closure of the market for immediate fumigation.

“As of today, 144 contacts had been traced, 55 were tested and nine people tested positive including the two who died.”

He urged the public to maintain hygiene and other precautionary measures advised by experts.

The first case was a retired anesthetic nurse, who died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital on Saturday.

Following the confirmation of the COVID-19 index case in Borno, Governor Babagana Zulum ordered a two-week total lockdown of the state effective from Wednesday. (NAN)

