Breaking News
Translate

Boris Johnson ‘sitting up in bed’ on 4th day battling coronavirus in ICU

On 1:07 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Boris Johnson,
Boris Johnson

Coronavirus-infected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “improving” and sitting up in bed as he began his fourth day in intensive care Thursday — but he could still be out of action for at least a month, according to reports.

“Things are getting better for him,” culture minister Oliver Dowden said. “He’s stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff,” he said.

The 55-year-old leader had revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, almost two weeks ago. After initially appearing upbeat — continuing to lead his government via video conferences — he was taken to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday, needing oxygen and intensive care the following day.

ALSO READ: WHO lists 2 COVID-19 tests for emergency use

Even with him appearing to be over the worst, Johnson could still be out of action for a month, The Sun claims.

The paper notes medical advice for seriously ill patients needing one week of recuperation for every day spent in an ICU — which would mean a month for the PM, more if he remains in the specialist ward longer.

“The Prime Minister will absolutely follow the advice of his medical team,” his spokesman told the paper.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is currently running the government in Johnson’s absence

NY Post

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!