BOI donates N700m towards COVID-19 relief aid

By Sola Ogundipe

Nigeria’s foremost Development Finance Institution, the Bank of Industry (BOI) has joined other corporates and philanthropists in supporting the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria through donation of N700 million in relief funding.

The bank announced weekend that it has contributed N500 million of its relief funding to the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

The donation will go towards a fund that has been created to provide more testing, isolation and treatment centers across all geo-political zones.

The BOI is also providing financial support of N100 million to the FCT Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 as well as supporting the Lagos State Government with a donation of N100 million.

It was gathered that this level of contribution will advance regional efforts to combat the spread of the pandemic through the supply of critical care equipment, facilities and essential relief aid.

“At this pivotal moment in the history of our great nation, we stand in solidarity with the Federal Government and our colleagues across various industries,” said Bank of Industry MD/CEO, Olukayode Pitan. “We are optimistic that if we all play our part, we will beat COVID-19, and we will see Nigeria recover and thrive.”

BOI also reaffirmed its commitment to continue to provide access to finance to Nigerian enterprises, in line with its strategic mandate.

Vanguard Nigeria News

