Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Benue State government weekend said it would conduct a post-mortem examination on the remains of a young man (name withheld) suspected to have contracted Coronavirus, COVID-19 in Ghana but died while seeking treatment in Edumoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard gathered, on Sunday, from a source in the area that the middle-aged man came back from Ghana days ago and went straight to his village in Edumoga where he spent about six days.

According to the source, “while in his hometown we learnt he took ill and immediately went to General Hospital Okpoga for medical attention from where he was referred to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi but he disobeyed and went to St. Mary’s hospital Okpoga for further treatment.

“He was admitted there for about a week, unfortunately, we also learnt that they started to discover all the symptoms of COVID-19 in him before they again referred him to BSUTH. However, his people decided to take him to Abuja but he died on the way.”

Confirming the development, the Commissioner for Information and member of the state Action Committee on COVID-19, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi said, “our committee heard that there was a suspected case of COVID-19 in Okpoga. The man was said to have come back from Ghana and went to his village in Edumoga. We were told he fell sick and went to the General Hospital Okpoga and later to St. Mary’s Hospital Okpoga where he was admitted but later decided to move to Abuja.

“Unfortunately he died on the way to Abuja. We are currently in touch with his mother who is a medical personnel though we cannot certify that he died of Coronavirus since he was not tested before he died. But the committee has decided that we will do a post -mortem examination on him and if the result comes out positive we will commence contact tracing with the assistance of his family members.”

…raises alarm over influx of Cameroonian refugees

Benue State government yesterday raised the alarm over the influx of Cameroonian refugees into the state, as the state stepped up efforts at containing the spread of corovavirus, COVID-19 in the state.

This came as 200-bed isolation centre was donated to the state government by a private firm to provide accommodation and management of victims of Coronavirus in the state.

ALSO READ:

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi who made this known, at the end of an expanded State Executive Council, SEC, meeting presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi, said the centre would be ready in the next few days.

She said the government also raised concern over the mass influx of Cameroonian refugees into the state. “We resolved that we will need to put a security pillar at our borders to check and also guard against inhabiting COVID-19 patience from there.”

According to her “Exco also approved incentives for all wealth workers involved in the fight against the virus and they can be assured that government has prioritized their welfare while distribution of food items to assuage the pains of the people following the shutdown will commence on Thursday.”

She said the government also raised concern over the mass influx of Cameroonian refugees into the state. “We resolved that we will need to put a security pillar at our borders to check and also guard against inhabiting COVID-19 patience from there.”

The Commission disclosed further that the Exco accepted the donation of rice and fish from Stallion Group assuring that government would soon open a food bank from where the intervention would be distributed to people in need following the shutdown.

According to her, “We have also ordered for hand sanitizers that we will distribute free to the public particularly those selling food in the market places though we have encouraged them to put water and soap by the side and we are going to be monitoring that. We will also sensitize people on social distancing particularly our traders. While we do this the Governor has approved the training of our health worker at the secondary institutions which would cascade down the ladder.”

On his part, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo said the government had provided infernal thermometers for health workers manning all entry points of the state to check the spread of the virus in the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: