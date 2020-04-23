Bayelsa 2023 guber polls: Ebebi jettisons Sylva’s rotational formula, declares interest

Kindly Share This Story:

A former deputy governor of Bayelsa state, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi from Ekeremor LGA, who decamped from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2019 Governorship election in Bayelsa State, has indicated interest to run for the vacant Bayelsa West Senatorial District seat under the APC platform.

Meanwhile, a statement to newsmen on Thursday, revealed that “the quest to control the progressive’s party structure may yet again present an unrosy state for the APC in Bayelsa as more internal battles unfold after their unexpected defeat at the last Governorship elections.”

The statement reads: “key members of the party have expressed displeasure and concern over the current state of the party which, according to them, rather than improve on previous outings that saw the party record a defeat at the polls, the party members are sadly engrossed in a power tussle and quest to control the party structure.

“Before, during and after the 2019 Bayelsa Governorship election, many politicians in the party claimed that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, handpicked Senator Degi Eremienyon as the running mate of David Lyon, a move they claimed was political and a preparation for the minister to return and take over in 2023 as governor.

“However, the rotational structure of Representatives adopted by the party may give a hard knock on Chief Ebebi’s ambition especially as many of the party members claim that the Party leader in the State, Chief Timipre Sylva insists on maintaining the existing rotation formula in the district which disallows another candidate from Ekeremor LGA to run for the senatorial seat since Hon. Fred Agbedi from Ekeremor LGA is already serving as the member representing the district in the Federal House of Representatives.

“Reports say this rotational position of the party, therefore, implies that the party will support a Senatorial candidate but that such candidate must come from Sagbama LGA.

“Meanwhile, this position is not what the former deputy governor thinks will deter his quest especially owing to the claims in some quarters that he has, historically, been in a political feud with the Minister. It is however obvious that Chief Ebebi has decided to continue with his desire to pursue his ambition of securing the senatorial seat and then the APC governorship ticket come 2023.

“Chief Ebebi has expressed hopes that he would challenge any other aspirant and emerge victorious since the party’s failures in the Governorship elections since 2011, saying he “wants to redeem the party’s image which he said is battered. He also claimed that the party has crises because the minister has received rejection in the state. He claimed that the failure of the party to win the polls embarrassed the party and that wounds which some APC faithful are still nursing has revealed that the Minister was no longer capable of leading the party in the State.”

“He said his recent endorsements by some youth bodies in Yenagoa recently “sends a strong message that the former deputy governor reserves no apologies for discarding any existing rotation formula.”

“It is not however clear yet who will flag as candidate from Sagbama LGA. Party leaders have expressed fears at the minister’s habit of foisting candidates and pray he doesn’t impose another candidate with conflicting credentials which will simply give the PDP a landslide victory especially if someone like the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson decides to run,” the statement concluded.

