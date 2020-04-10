Kindly Share This Story:

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has declined a high offer from China as he still desires to play in Europe, according to a report from International media outlet Fox Sports via Calciomercato.com today.

“The report details how the 32-year-old Chilean is looking for a move away from the Blaugrana in the summer, due to his limited playing time this season.

He received a high offer from a Chinese club, but declined it as he still wants to remain in Europe, giving Inter a chance to finally secure Vidal’s signature.“ “Inter coach Antonio Conte is a big fan of the Chilean midfielder, the report continues.

The Nerazzurri already tried to sign the 32-year-old in the last two transfer windows, with Conte believing that Vidal would be the missing link in his squad.

The alternative to Vidal is Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso, but the Barcelona man is the preferred option.

“Barcelona are still looking to sign Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, the report highlights, and so Vidal could be offered in the potential negotiations for the Argentine striker. The Chilean has a market value of around €10-15 million.

Vanguard

