Barcelona forward Oshoala agrees to 70% pay cut

Nigeria women’s national team captain Asisat Oshoala is among the Barcelona players who have accepted to take a seventy percent pay cut.

With the postponement of football activities in Spain, clubs have lost revenues and Barcelona have embarked on cost-cutting measures to protect the economic imbalance.

A marquee signing from Dalian Quanjian F.C in January 2019, first on loan before the deal was made permanent, Oshoala has been one of Barcelona’s standout players this season with 26 goals in all competitions.

Barcelona Femení have announced that they welcome the club’s decision to reduce players’ wages and insisted that they never refused to help the club financially.

“We would like to clarify that at no time have we refused to help,” Barcelona said in a statement published by Marca.

“We want to publicly express our solidarity with the club in this exceptional moment that we are experiencing as a result of COVID 19.

“Our way of helping is by contributing our little part in the form of a salary reduction to our players.

“As the club have already made official, it will be 70 percent of each pay packet while the state of emergency lasts.

“In the meantime, we want to send our support to the people who are suffering the consequences of this virus at the moment and our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.”

Oshoala continues to undergo individual training at home ahead of the resumption of the Spanish Primera División Femenina.

