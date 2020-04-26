Kindly Share This Story:

Balarabe Maikaba, another professor, dies in Kano.

Balarabe Maikaba was a professor of Mass Communication at Bayero University, Kano.

A family source revealed this to TheCable, saying his burial has been fixed for 4p.m. on Sunday.

One of the former students of the deceased also said he was preparing to attend the funeral prayer at the family house of the deceased at Fagge in Kano.

Maikaba is said to be the sixth professor to have died in one week in the state which has recorded harvests of death during the coronavirus pandemic.

The increase in the death toll is happening at the time the state witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, 77 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Kano.

ALSO READ:

A health worker at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, said he feared there were more cases than reported as the state lacks testing capacity.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had shut the laboratory in the state following the infection of some key health officials.

The health worker said: “Things are in disarray here, and there is no well structured response to COVID-19. The government is not communicating.

“They are not testing, and people are dying. We have had people coming here to hospital and when they died, they are immediately buried without taking samples for testing.

“This is not a rumour. People are dying. The suspended test centre was fumigated days ago, and normally it should take 48 hours but it has not been reopened since.”

Femi Falana(SAN), human rights lawyer, has asked the Federal Government to make the findings of the panel public.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: