Azeez Idowu: One man, too many professions

If there was an award for a Jack-of-all-trades, and probably master-of-all, Azeez Idowu, popularly known Uncle Azeez would be in the top five nominee list.

Born on December 10, 1993 in Lagos State, is a Nigerian entertainer. He attained his primary and secondary education in Learning Park and Fortune Private School, Lagos. In the year 2013, he enrolled in the department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). In 2014 he transferred to the Eastern Michigan University, USA to study Mechanical Engineering.

Not long after he decided to join the entertainment industry. He started off as a comic dancer, which drew quite a lot of attention from people all over the world.

In no time, Azeez began to unearth his other abilities which he had earlier been oblivious of. He discovered he was an all-round entertainer and soon developed into a singer, songwriter, actor, comedian and dancer.

He released a single, ‘Olobe’ for which he subsequently became famous for its unique dance steps. He became an internet sensation when he began teaching afro dance classes all over the world.

With his undisputable creative content in music, dance and comedy, he easily made his way to the hearts of many, earning him the title, “mood changer”.

He was featured on Google’s ‘Year in search’ in 2018. In 2019, he founded the Rice n Stew Gang (RSG), alongside Yo’dele.

Owing to his prowess, he was able to work with the US Quality Control Music Label, Mavin Records, DMW, Tekno, Zlatan etc.

