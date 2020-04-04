Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

There is palpable tension in Ejigbo local government area of Osun State as six returnees from Côte d’Ivoire in coronavirus isolation at a government facility were said to have escaped.

An official statement-making round listed the names, family compounds and mobile phone numbers of the returnees, urging the public to help locate their whereabouts.

The statement added that the escapees have tested positive and were in isolation at the State Hospital at Gedu in Ejigbo.

ALSO READ:

The list had names of those that fled the centre to include Lawal Waliyulah, Masifa Ejigbo, 08063691573, Lasisi Murafat, Olugbodi’s compound Ejigbo, +22505368845 C/o Ganiyat Alabi 08075441187, Yusuff Afees, Ile Alawe, Ejigbo, 07011196193, Isola Abibat, Olori compound, Ejigbo, 08055905010, Nua Oyeleye, Ile Jesu, Oguro Ejigbo 08109375276 and Juel Olasupo, Baale compound Ejigbo 08149584397.

However, as the time of filing this report, there is no official statement from the state government neither were the numbers of government official reachable.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: