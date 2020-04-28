Breaking News
APM Terminals staff tests positive for coronavirus

An employee of APM Terminals in Apapa, Lagos, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company’s General Manager, External Relations, Daniel Odibe, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos Tuesday, said the staff COVID-19 infection was confirmed on April 27.

He said: “APM Terminals hereby informs the port community and general public of a positive COVID-19 case concerning a staff of APM Terminals Apapa Limited. The said employee’s last day at work was on April 16.

“The employee developed malaria symptoms and was referred to a hospital where he was initially treated before he was referred to Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) for further test.

“We were informed on April 27 that the test result came out positive.”

The APM Terminals official said the case was currently being handled by NCDC, while the company continues with its precautionary and response plans in strict adherence to the COVID19 protocol. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

