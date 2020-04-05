APC Govs laud Oshiomhole’s commitment to a prosperous Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have lauded the efforts of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole towards building a prosperous Nigeria.

Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this in a message of felicitation on the occasion of Oshiomhole’s 68th birthday.

The governors said: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins all Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress on his 68th birthday. We celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency and your entire family.

“We, in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. We also acknowledge your contributions as one of the founding members of this Forum and continues inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria. As our National Chairman, we join your family, our party members and all Nigerians to celebrate you.

“Once more, as we rejoice with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, we call on all Nigerians to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe as we all work together towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic. We commend all our frontline medical personnel under the leadership of our Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). May God continue to guide our country and the world to succeed to bring to an immediate end this world pandemic”, the governors added.

