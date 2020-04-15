Angry mob set armed robbery suspect ablaze in Ughelli

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

A member of a four-man armed robbery gang, Monday night met his waterloo after he was set ablaze by an angry mob during a robbery operation at the Otovwodo junction axis of Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The suspect, and his gang, had gone to rob a female Point Of Sale, POS operator after which the victim was shot on the thigh and her cash and phones taken away by the hoodlums.

Witnesses at the scene of the incident disclosed that the victim, identified as Blessing Oge, aged 22, was shot on the thigh after she refused to let go of her bag to the hoodlums who were armed with a pump-action rifle.

The source, a commercial motorcycle operator who simply identified himself as Umukoro, said: “The robbers were four in number; two of them had accosted the girl and tried to collect the bag of money from her.

“She refused letting go of the bag and started dragging the bag with them. In a bid to demobilize her, the guy with the gunshot her on her thigh and fled with the bag and her phone leaving the girl in a pool of blood.

“However, the sound of the gunshot attracted people who came out in their numbers, chased one of the armed robbers, apprehended him and set him ablaze after thoroughly beating him.”

Confirming the incident when contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Inuwa, said: “The suspect had gone to rob the female POS operator and subsequently shot her on the leg during the incident. While fleeing the scene of the incident, people saw them and mobbed one of the hoodlums while others escaped, but before the police could arrive the scene, the mob had already set the suspect ablaze.”

