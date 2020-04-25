Vanguard Logo

Anambra relaxes lockdown, churches open, borders shut

Governor Willie Obiano

Anambra State government has relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown in the state after four weeks.

However, the state’s borders will remain closed, even as religious and commercial activities resume.

Governor Willie Obiano, who announced the easing of the lockdown in a broadcast on Saturday, said churches were now allowed to hold activities, but all worshippers must wear face masks and observe all safety and preventive measures as prescribed by health experts.

The governor said all food and drug markets in the state should open with immediate effect.

Obiano also said he would meet with the leadership of the markets in the state on Monday on the development noting that re-opening of schools and the state civil service would be announced soon.

ALSO READ: PDP tasks Obiano on effective, transparent distribution of COVID-19 palliatives

His words: “Worshippers must wear facemasks and enforce all World Health Organisation, WHO, guidelines during worship, including regular hand washing, avoiding handshakes, application of hand sanitisers and social distancing.

“Movements around Anambra have been relaxed, but all boundaries of the state remain closed,” he added concerning the nature of relaxation of the lockdown in Anambra.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed Anambra’s index COVID-19 case on April 10.

However, in a statement on Thursday, the state announced that the patient had been discharged.

NAN

Vanguard

