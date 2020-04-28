Anambra Police trail 4 self-acclaimed high chiefs over land grabbing, rape, cultism

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Police in Anambra State said it is on the trail of about four self acclaimed high chiefs alleged to be aiding some disgruntled youths of Okuzu village in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Police in the state said it has already arrested seven of the notorious youths who are now cooling off in the Police custody while the four “high chiefs” are on the run.

The Police alleged that the youths were arrested for alleged land grabbing, gangsterism and various violent activities against the men, women and other youths in the community who are not in their group.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Haruna Mohammed said the youths mainly from Okuzu Mbana village in Oba, were also arrested for alleged conspiracy, malicious damage, threatening violence and conduct likely to breach the peace in the state.

“The Police in the state are also looking for some acclaimed high chiefs who are alleged to be supporting and sponsoring the youths in selling peoples’ land, aiding them in raping women and ordering them to beat people including the elders of the community. We are also investigating other suspected youths and their sponsoring elders in the community and the outcome of our investigation will determine the next line of action by the Police.”

Vanguard

