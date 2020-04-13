American artistes, Kay-Jay, Arjay join forces in new video “Alarm”

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Two American musical artistes, Kay-Jay and Arjay have pooled together their wits and talents in a new video titled “Alarm” which has since gone viral. KayJay and Arjay have just released the visual which strongly depicts street fire and hood aura.

The video shows Kay and Arjay flowing together in something more like bro-mance. The cars, gold, lights, women, ice, energy and attitude is something that is undeniably observed in the video. The video which has already garnered a 109k views on YouTube is one which would be highly appealing for the streets and for the

KayJay was born Keidron Johnson and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. His friends and family know him as Kay-Jay. He was graced with the name from a former football coach, and his love for the game of football allowed him to play through college and the Indoor Football League. It was his first love. His second love came by way of hip hop and rap music that inspired him throughout his early years into adulthood. He was always rooted in music because his father was a DJ and his mother used to sing to him. He’d often recited rap lines with his cousin, and that was when he acquired a taste for the rugged and lyrical hip hop music that was created on the east coast. Early on, his favorite artists were Nas and Method Method Man.

As he grew older, he became a fan of legends like JadaKiss, Joe Budden, and 50 Cent. He also was influenced by many other artists including J. Cole, and Nipsey Hussle, Tsu Surf, Grafh and Dave East. No wonder, his music style sounds so much like the aforementioned legends.

Arjay on the other hand is an artist the world will come to know as a breath of fresh air to the Hip Hop and Rap world.

From as early as 3 years of age, he was being molded into becoming a musician as his Uncle Marty was teaching him how to play the piano. He brings to the rap world a distinctive voice that reflects the aggression of DMX, the power of 2pac, and the versatility of Ludacris. He is an incredible songwriter and makes memorable hooks with unfair ease. His talent blares through the musical composition of his songs, and a few listens will have new listeners wondering who the artist is behind such enjoyable music.

His style consists of fearless creativity, wild imagination, and an animated moxie that leads the listener to reminisce upon eclectic and wild style by the late and great Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Just one listen to his song will prove his talent is universal, although he currently resides from in the small town of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

