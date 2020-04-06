All attendees of Funke Akindele’s party to be charged to court

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Government is to prosecute all those who attended Saturday’s birthday party hosted by Nollywood star, Funke Akindele.

The state Attorney-General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) ), said on Monday that they would be prosecuted for flouting social distancing regulation of the state.

He made the disclosure shortly after an Ikeja chief magistrates’ court convicted and sentenced Akindele and her husband for flouting the regulation.

The Chief Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa sentenced Akindele and her husband to 14 days of community service, each.

Aje-Afunwa also imposed N100,000 fine on each on them, directing that they should be isolated for 14 days.

The attorney-general said that efforts were being intensified to arrest all those who attended the party held on Amen Estate in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

According to him, all the attendees will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Once they are apprehended, they will face charges.

“Today, the state charged two people to court for violating the Infection Disease Regulation of Lagos State Government.

“They pleaded guilty and the court has sentenced them to pay a fine of N100, 000 each, to observe community service for 14 days and to be kept in isolation in a place to be decided by the Lagos State Ministry of Health,” he said.

Onigbajo noted that the movement restriction was put in place to protect the lives of the residents.

“Everybody is urged to familiarise themselves with this law and to comply with it; otherwise, the long arm of government will reach out to them sooner than later.

“This sentence should serve as a deterrent to everybody, nobody is bigger than the law,”.

Aje-Afunwa while sentencing the couple had ordered that they should provide the personal details of the attendees of the party.

“Each defendant shall provide the names, addresses and GSM numbers of every person who attended the party within 24 hours,” she said.

Akindele was arrested by the police on April 5 for flouting the social distancing regulation of the Lagos State Government.

The actress had on April 4 hosted many people including Azeez Fashola (alias Naira Marley) to her husband’s 43rd birthday party at their residence located at Amen Estate, Eleko Beach Road, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Videos of the party were posted and circulated on social media platforms.

According to the police, efforts are ongoing to arrest Naira Marley and other persons featured in the video.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

